How does Gemini turn $1 into $100? It’s magic!

By Steve Trevelise December 21, 2017 5:10 PM
Gemini (Townsquare Media)
Wouldn’t it be great to have a friend who could change single dollars into hundreds?

Mine is Gemini, a comedian who combines magic with dance, comedy and romance in a Las Vegas-style act that he performs at clubs and casinos all over New Jersey. Among his many fans are Andrew Dice Clay and Gilbert Gottfried.

Also known John Lombardi, Gemini guested with me on “Trevia” Wednesday night and afterward hung out with Ray Rossi and myself where he performed a little in-studio magic.

Can you tell how he does it?

