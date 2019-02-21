How did Spadea’s dog get a severed deer head?

You never know what you're gonna get from your dog. My dog Cali, a rescue Foxhound/Boxer, surprised us last night after we let her out in the backyard one last time before bed.

She somehow managed to get a hold of a severed deer head. With a fenced in yard, we're not exactly sure how this happened. What's worse is the head was cleanly severed. Hmm. Lotta questions, very few answers.

Worst part is it took me 20 minutes to get the dog to drop the head so I could let her inside. And another 30 minutes for me and my son to explore the yard to find the corresponding body. No luck. I'll keep you posted.

What has your dog brought you by surprise? Hit me up on Twitter @BillSpadea and use the hashtag #DogTreats and lemme know!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: