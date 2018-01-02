How cold is it New Jersey?
It’s TOO cold! says Michelle Durham responding to my twitter @realstevetrev. Here are some of the other responses I received when I asked my social media and radio family (which I maintain is of one of the funniest families in the Garden State):
- Scott Helmus – it is so cold even the grave diggers aren’t showing off their asses!
- Vickie Shaw – It’s a field day if you’re a polar bear, per Lewis Black! (I like how she gives credit where it’s due.)
- Christopher John Finocchiaro – It’s so cold Nick Foles forgot how to play quarterback. (Obviously an Eagles fan)
It's so cold that Jack Frost is nipping at my sensitive spots!!!!
— John P Spiak (@ponymagic2003) January 2, 2018
- Jim Dobbins –· My dog just gave me the finger when I asked her if she had to go out.
- Michael Apple – F**kin cold! (Now THAT’s Jersey!)
- Comedian John Kensil – I had to use a hammer to bust a urinating mummer that froze to a bumper of a Septa bus. (Philly flair!)
- Ron Cori – It’s so cold the lobsters are jumping INTO the pots.
It’s so cold my Hot Toddy froze! pic.twitter.com/xYuhVqGSZu
— Rich Grega (@rg19491) January 2, 2018
- Russ Del Core – It’s sold cold I saw an ice cube wearing a blanket
- Paul Larkin – It’s so cold I took a leak outside and it froze before it hit the ground.
- Comedian Gary DeLena – I’m in San Juan. The cold can bite me.
- Steve Janetta – It’s so cold I saw a politician with his hands in his own pockets.
- Barry Frank – I just saw a polar bear family and penguins going into Burlington Coat Factory that’s how cold it is.
- Toniann Antonelli – “It’s so cold that when I turned on the shower, it snowed for 20 minutes.”
