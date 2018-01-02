Contact Us
How cold is it New Jersey?

By Steve Trevelise January 2, 2018 5:42 PM
(Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)
(Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)

It’s TOO cold! says Michelle Durham responding to my twitter @realstevetrev. Here are some of the other responses I received when I asked my social media and radio family (which I maintain is of one of the funniest families in the Garden State):

  • Scott Helmus – it is so cold even the grave diggers aren’t showing off their asses!
  • Vickie Shaw – It’s a field day if you’re a polar bear, per Lewis Black! (I like how she gives credit where it’s due.)
  • Christopher John Finocchiaro – It’s so cold Nick Foles forgot how to play quarterback. (Obviously an Eagles fan)

  • Jim Dobbins –· My dog just gave me the finger when I asked her if she had to go out.
  • Michael Apple – F**kin cold! (Now THAT’s Jersey!)
  • Comedian John Kensil – I had to use a hammer to bust a urinating mummer that froze to a bumper of a Septa bus. (Philly flair!)
  • Ron Cori – It’s so cold the lobsters are jumping INTO the pots.

  • Russ Del Core – It’s sold cold I saw an ice cube wearing a blanket
  • Paul Larkin – It’s so cold I took a leak outside and it froze before it hit the ground.
  • Comedian Gary DeLena – I’m in San Juan. The cold can bite me.
  • Steve Janetta – It’s so cold I saw a politician with his hands in his own pockets.
  • Barry Frank – I just saw a polar bear family and penguins going into Burlington Coat Factory that’s how cold it is.
  • Toniann Antonelli – “It’s so cold that when I turned on the shower, it snowed for 20 minutes.”

New Jersey 101.5 FM