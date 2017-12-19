How can you survive being a school teacher in New Jersey?

I'm not talking about surviving as far as making a living as a teacher here. I'm talking about the violence and abuse many teachers all over the country must endure on a daily basis. The latest example of absolute nonsense educators endure in NJ happened in Moonachie .

The teacher will suffer a loss of pay and deemed her yelling at an uncooperative student as bullying. Yes, the boy repeatedly ignored the teacher's commands to stop doing something distracting to the class, so she yelled at him to stop. The student is classified as "special needs", but it was not disclosed what his special needs are.

I have friends who are teachers that say that can be anything from a serious learning or development issue to just chronic obstinate behavior. It frustrates many of them to tears. I know one teacher in South Jersey that endured a terrible student for two years that said the most violent, disgusting sexual things to her every day. He was considered special needs. He was also only 8 years old. This year she was not assigned to the same class. The look of relief on her face was astonishing.

You just had to feel bad for what she had gone through. We expect perfection from these teachers and if they react in a way any human would, some parents want them punished. The administration is happy to do so, because many of them would like to avoid any liability, with a nice retirement package waiting for many of them just a few short years away.

I don't know the kid. I don't know the level of his special needs status. But I do know many teachers and their job is getting tougher every year as society morphs into something unrecognizable. Because many of us grew up in a society in which, when a teacher told you to knock it off, you just knocked it off, or else.

We've allowed authority at every level to erode into chaos in schools, online, and in the streets. Teachers are on the front line of this societal change and I don't envy them... even with summers off!

