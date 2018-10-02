How a sister handled her addicted brother — #SpeakingMillennial

During the huge event with our friends at CFC Loud N Clear over the weekend,

Jessica and I decided to record a podcast episode with one of the stars of the day, Ashley Regan. We also went live on Facebook for the start of the episode and then Jay Black joined us by phone from his performance in Connecticut.

Ashley shared her trying experience as the sister of a man going through the turbulent fight with drug addiction. Her emotion about the journey that her family went through is still palpable. Her ability to turn anger into help is incredible.

Whether you or someone you love has suffered and struggled through addiction, the story of the Regan family has lessons for all of us. It's a story of triumph, recovery and turning negative life experiences into positive action that has literally saved lives.

