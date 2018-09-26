Hotel guest, maybe drunk, attacks bride with a sword on wedding day, cops say

HARDYSTON — A bride spent part of her wedding day over the weekend getting medical treatment after another guest at her hotel slashed her with a sword, police say.

Carlos Mejia, 43, of New York, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault and making terroristic threats. A spokesperson for the Sussex County Prosecutor's office said.

Mejia was not at the Grand Cascades Lodge for a wedding, but rather for a work event, the prosecutor's office said. T he attack happened after Mejia asked the bridal party for a cigarette and did not get one. Mejia proceeded to yell obscenities at the bridal party before going to his hotel room, the prosecutor's office said.

The New Jersey Herald reported a police affidavit said the bride and bridal party knocked on his hotel door and yelled at him — and he came out sword in hand. The affidavit said Mejia came out "swinging the sword" and threatening to kill the bride, the Herald reported.

The Herald reported a witness called 911 as Mejia tried to leave the hotel, and he was stopped by several guests and hotel security until police arrived.

Mejia was interviewed by an officer with the Hardyston Police Department, who said the man "appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," according to the affidavit cited by the Herald.

The bride, who the prosecutor's office is not identifying at this time, suffered a cut to her left arm from the sword and was taken to Newton Medical Center for treatment. Her wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

Mejia was released pending a future court date. New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Wednesday night whether Mejia had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

It wasn't clear from statements made by the prosecutor's office or other reports why Mejia had the sword.

