Hot coals in MetLife Stadium parking lot torches 7 cars

EAST RUTHERFORD — Where's Fireman Ed when you really need him?

Discarded charcoal that was still hot is being blamed for separate fires that damaged seven cars in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium on Sunday, State Police told NJ.com .

In both cases the driver parked their car on or near the coals which were still hot. One of the fires spread to five other cars.

No one was injured in either incident.

The Meadowlands Fire Department on their Facebook page said they responded to both fires.

Cars on fire in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium (Meadowlands Fire Dept)

State Police advised drivers to not park near discarded charcoal as it is still likely hot.

MetLife Stadium provides orange colored hot coal bins on the islands/paved areas between the parking lots for tailgaters to dispose of their used charcoal. Stadium policy prohibits the disposal of hot coals in the parking lot or in regular trash receptacles which are plastic and could burn.

