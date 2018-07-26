Horse freed from under fallen tree in North Jersey

HARDING — Police and volunteer firefighters worked together to rescue a horse trapped under a tree that fell on it.

Teri Phinney, daughter of the owner of the horse named J.D., told the Daily Record that he is drinking and eating after being treated with antibiotics.

Police said that the J.D. didn't come back when his owner whistled for him on Tuesday afternoon after a thunderstorm moved through the rural Morris County township.

Phinney told the newspaper that first firefighters, then police and neighbors who also have a horse farm, worked for about a half hour with chainsaws, air bags and rope to free the Tennessee walker.

