Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

'Tis the season of horror movies! Not only is Halloween a time for costumes and candy, but it also gives us an excuse to cuddle up with a blanket and some popcorn for TV's inevitable marathon of scary movies.

From slasher films to monster films to supernatural films, no matter what your taste is, you're bound to find it playing on the tube at some point in October. And for those of us that grew up in the 80s with the likes of Jason, Freddy, and Michael, Halloween is also a time to reminisce about the horror movies that influenced our teenage years! Some of them might still have the power to scare the bejesus out of us now ... even after all this time!

In this Forever 39 episode, we reveal our favorite horror movies from our younger years to now. We give you our must-see list (some might be a surprise), and tell you which ones still creep us out to this day — even though we've seen them dozens of times.

What are your favorites? Let us know by emailing us at forever39@nj1015.com.

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — Women and sexual fluidity. PLUS: 8 things parents shouldn't waste their money on. Click on the podcast player above to hear the entire episode.

Share your thoughts on all of them below, on Twitter, on Facebook or at forever39@nj1015.com.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week’s podcast when we chat about school dress code policies, top places for a girls' night out in NJ, and our favorite travel apps.

