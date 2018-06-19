Honoring New Jersey’s Finest

I had a tremendous opportunity to speak at an annual event hosted by my friend and head of the State Troopers NCO Association Pete Stilianessis. Joined by my wife Jodi, we enjoyed the conversations and the company in Bedminster for the evening event. It was hot for sure, but that did not deter the enthusiasm that the gathered heroes had for the speakers including Colonel Pat Callahan and Monsignor Lowery.

I was honored with an award for our work on #BlueFriday and being a voice of support for Law Enforcement. And we had a chance to catch up with three time Stanley Cup Champion Ken Daneyko and a couple stars form the Sopranos, Federico Castelluccio and Steve Van Zandt.

No, we did not discuss Bruce...and yes, all embraced the point!

