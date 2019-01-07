Homemade Corned Beef Hash straight from ‘Spadea’s Fridge’

So often people order corned beef hash in a restaurant and they are served with something that was scooped out of a can. I get that many New Jerseyans love it and what's not to love about a griddle fried mix of beef and potatoes drowned in Tabasco? But for me, I'm reminded of the Meal-Ready-To-Eat (MRE) from my time in the US Marines.

The canned stuff and the MRE version are just too similar. So I don't get to enjoy corned beef hash until the day after my wife and I have corned beef at home for dinner . It's the thicker end of the brisket that you can buy at any supermarket in the brine ready for your slow cooker. Make sure you save a few slices for tomorrow's hash!

It's very simple to make:

Cut up a potato or two, leaving the skin on!

Heat up some oil (olive oil works great for taste).

Add the potatoes to the hot oil and cook until they brown on all sides.

After about 5 minutes, add a chopped half red onion.

Season with thyme, rosemary, salt, pepper and cayenne.

Chop up the slices of corned beef and add.

Once the meat gets a little crisp on the outside and the potatoes are soft when pressed with a fork, you're done.

This year, thanks to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow 's Christmas gift of "salt and brine", which included a jar of Wickles Pickles, I added a chopped pickled pepper for flavor and a little more heat.

Serve as a side OR crack an egg into a small frying pan and add the hash after the egg starts to cook. Enjoy!

