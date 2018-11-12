Homeless vets in NJ receive support from Community Hope

On this Veterans Day, it's important to recognize the sacrifice veterans make for the rest of us. It's also important to understand that many veterans return home from deployment to find uncertainty in the job market and find themselves and their family struggling. Some vets also suffer with mental illness and substance abuse problems, which can lead them to homelessness.

One organization in our area is fighting to help these vets who have fallen through the cracks. Community Hope is the largest non-profit in and around New Jersey specifically focused on helping homeless veterans and their families. Incoming CEO, Carmine Deo marked this Veterans Day by joining me on the morning show. Listen to the discussion above.

