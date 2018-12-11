Holiday craft fair to help Autism Warriors

A friend of ours is involved in a terrific cause I want to share. First of all, NJAW is New Jersey Autism Warriors . They're a support group for POAC (a non-profit in Brick offerings autism services) where parents can learn from experts as well as other parents and you never met more kind and supportive people. They also offer get-togethers for children with autism and their parents to socialize and be there for each other. This is a life-saver for some folks, and they reach and serve every part of New Jersey.

Now if you'd like to do something truly wonderful for part of your holiday season, please check out their 2nd Holiday Craft/Vendor Fair on Sunday December 16. They will have their Holiday Shop at the East Dover First Aid in Toms River that day. It's more than just the chance to buy unique gifts and crafts. Santa himself will be there from 12pm until 4pm. And The Grinch is stopping by between 12pm and 2pm. That's worth it just to see how Santa will handle the mean old Grinch!

Yes you can bring your kids, yes you can bring your camera, and lunch will even be available for purchase. The whole day runs from 10am til 4pm and you'd be doing something wonderful for a lot of families who could use something wonderful. Remember, I'm one of them. Our little 3 yr. old boy Atticus was just diagnosed with autism this year, so this group is pretty special to my wife and me.

Again it's this Sunday, December 16 from 10am til 4pm at the East Dover First Aid in Toms River, which is at 535 Garfield Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753. Happy Holidays to all, especially all our little warriors!

