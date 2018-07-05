Holiday break is done, but heat not breaking yet

You likely won't be sweating it out at any picnics on this Fifth of July, but one more day with temperatures in the 90s is expected on Thursday, at least in parts of New Jersey.

The northeast part of the state is under a heat advisory, with highs there predicted to push 90 once more. It'll be more like the upper 80s along the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey, with early patchy fog giving way to partly sunny skies.

Pop-up thunderstorms Thursday afternoon eventually intensify into the scattered variety by late Thursday night, after a mostly cloudy evening. Again, the northern end of the Garden State gets the worst of it as far as a chance for heavy rain is concerned, and overnight lows will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Thunderstorms continue on Friday with highs in the lower to mid-80s, and heavy rain remains possible into Friday night.

All that volatility, however, leads into a picture-perfect weekend: abundant sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Monday, July 9. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

