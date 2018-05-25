Holgate is a Jersey town — they’ve got a great cheesesteak place!

Dan Zarrow changed the official New Jersey 101.5 temperature grid to include more Shore towns as we head into the unofficial start of summer! One town came up on the grid that I honestly had never hear of...Holgate. I've lived and worked in New Jersey for most of my life. Until my wife Jodi and I settled in Princeton, I had lived in four other counties. Cape May, Camden, Gloucester and Warren counties were all home at some point. When I ran for U.S. Congress in 2004, I walked with my team to every one of 44 towns in the district. Looking back, it seems like that was about a million years ago! I've worked in Atlantic City, Morris Plains, Princeton, Ewing and Trenton. I really know the state like the back of my hand. But Holgate? Sorry, never heard of it.