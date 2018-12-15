Hoboken Santacon: Cops bust public urinators — and it’s not even noon!

HOBOKEN — Saturday is Santacon. And for many residents and workers of Mile Square City, it's definitely not the most wonderful time of the year.

The annual holiday bar crawl, in which revelers dressed as Saint Nick get merry and trashed, officially began at 10 a.m.

Before 11 a.m., police already had spotted two people relieving themselves in public. One behind police headquarters, no less.

"Early starters," Police Chief Ken Ferrante noted on Twitter. "@HobokenPD will be out keeping the peace."

Just six more hours to go.

NJ Transit, which usually allows alcoholic beverages aboard trains, is banning all booze — open or closed — on all trains and light rail cars this weekend as a result of the Hoboken event.

NJ.com reported that police arrested 17 and hospitalized 55 during last year's bacchanal. Fewer bars are participating this year.