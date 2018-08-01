Hoboken man took up-skirt pics of girl on cruise, feds say

HOBOKEN — A city man is in deep legal trouble after being accused of taking up-skirt pictures of a 13-year-old girl and others on a recent cruise from Bayonne to Bermuda.

The girl reported feeling something touching her leg after 31-year-old Jeffrey Goldstein had walked near her on the deck of a cruise ship that had left New Jersey on July 8. What she felt was Goldstein putting his iPhone under the skirt of her dress and taking a picture of her "genitalia and buttocks," according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito. After the girl noticed something touching her leg, Goldstein walked away, Carpenito said.

A witness who saw the incident alerted employees on the ship. After a search warrant was issued, the FBI found photos of the girl and other "up-skirt" images," according to Carpenito.

Goldstein was charged with one count of violating a voyeurism law prohibiting the photographing of a minor's private area when they have a reasonable expectation of privacy. If convicted he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of $100,000.

He is represented by Donald Lomurro, who said Wednesday that his firm was learning more about the accusations.

More From New Jersey 101.5