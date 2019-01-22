Hoboken bans plastic bags starting today: Who’s next in 2019?

A proposed statewide ban on plastic bags from stores and plastic straws from restaurants is expected to resurface in Trenton this year. But nearly two dozen local governments in New Jersey already have made the move to turn the common items into contraband.

A few of the rules took effect this month. Others will begin for the upcoming summer season.

The Hoboken ordinance went into effect Tuesday. It bans stores from proving plastic bags, but customers can bring their own from home.

The city has a website — www.hobokennj.gov/resources/plastic-bags — explaining the rules. Here are some facts from the site:

In August, Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a measure that would have imposed a 5-cent fee on carry-out bags, a proposal that was opposed by environmental groups because fees have not done enough to discourage people from using plastic bags in other parts of the country. Environmentalists say the plastic bags and straws are hazards for animals and marine life.

Business groups also opposed the measure, as well as the Legislature's newest proposal, but for different reasons.

Douglas Kellogg, state projects director at Americans for Tax Reform, called the campaign against drinking straws a "moral panic." Others say it will impose financial hardships on small businesses and consumers.

Many of the local ordinances have exemptions from the ban, which is aimed at the bags people would use at the check-out counter, not the bags used in the produce aisle or the plastic containers used to package meats. Garbage bags also are exempt.

The Jersey Shore towns that have adopted these measures also exempt bait shops from the ban.

The fines are aimed at merchants not consumers, who would still be allowed to use plastic bags at home or bring them to stores in order to reuse them for shopping.

Some of the towns that have imposed fees on plastic bags have exempted consumers who are on welfare.

Here are 18 locations in New Jersey that have adopted anti-bag or anti-plastic measures.

Atlantic County

The county law prohibits the use of single-use bags in county parks. This took effect in August 2018 and violators will be given warnings until August. After that, violators face fines of up to $500.

Avalon

Restaurants cannot use single-use bags or Styrofoam containers for leftovers or take-out. This takes effect in June.

Beach Haven

Since June 2018, restaurants and shops have not been allowed to provide plastic carry-out bags. Bait shops are exempt. Fines of up to $500.

Belmar

Since May 2018, shops and restaurants have not been allowed to provide plastic carry-out bags. Violators face fines of up to a maximum of $10,000.

Bradley Beach

As of this month, businesses will not be allowed to provide plastic carry-out bags and must charge 5 cents for paper bags.

Brigantine

Since June 2018, businesses have been prohibited from providing plastic carry-out bags. Fines of up to $500.

Harvey Cedars

Plastic carry-out bags have been banned since June 2018. Bait shops are exempt.

Hoboken

Starting this month, stores much charge a fee of 10 to 25 cents for paper bags and provide reusable bags for a 10-cent fee. Stores cannot charge fees for people on welfare.

Jersey City

Starting in June, stores will be prohibited from providing plastic carry-out bags. Bags used for produce, frozen food and meats and pharmacy bags for prescriptions are exempt. The ordinance also bans non-recycled paper bags and biodegradable plastic bags that are not at least 2.25 millimeters thick.

Lambertville

The ban on plastic bags, straws and Styrofoam containers becomes mandatory in January 2020.

Long Beach

Since May 2018, stores have been prohibited from handing out carry-out plastic bags. Bait shops are exempt.

Longport

This town's pioneering 2015 ordinance requires customers to ask for bags and pay a 10-cent fee.

Monmouth Beach

Since June 2018, plastic carry-out bags, straws and Styrofoam containers have been banned. Fines of up to $2,400.

Point Pleasant Beach

Since May 2018, stores have been prohibited from handing out carry-out plastic bags. Bait shops are exempt.

Somers Point

As of this month, stores are required to charge a 5-cent fee for carry-out bags. Restaurants and street vendors are exempt.

Stafford

Plastic carry-out bags were banned in December 2018.

Stone Harbor

No plastic carry-out bags, straws or Styrofoam containers for leftovers or take-out. Paper bags and plastic utensils have to be made of recycled material. Utensils, lids and condiment packages have to be given upon request. Bags and containers for things like raw meat and flowers are exempt.

Teaneck

Stores must charge 5 cents for plastic carry-out bags. Fines of up to $250. This has been in place since July 2018.

Ventnor City

Since October 2018, stores have been required to charge 5 cents for paper and plastic carry-out bags. Customers on welfare are exempt.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .