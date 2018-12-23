Historic North Jersey church for sale this holiday season

ALPINE — A church with a historic background and a recent history of legal troubles is now up for sale.

The Alpine Community Church property, which includes the church, parking lot, a house and a community center is for sale for $3.4 million, according to a real estate listing for the property. The church has been around for close to 150 years, according to NorthJersey.com .

While there have been many momentous occasions at the church, the past few years have been more about what happens in court rooms than in the sanctuary. After a former pastor was accused of misusing church funds a small group of members left the church and tried to take the building with them, according to the website.

The two sides went to court, and eventually the church was awarded to the United Methodist Church, which has decided to sell the property.

"We never want to see a church close; however, when it does, it is our responsibility to steward the resources entrusted to the United Methodist Church to support mission and mission and ministry in the region and around the world," spokesperson Carolyn Conover told the website.

While the site is on the national and state registries of historic places Peggy Norris, a trustee of the Bergen County Historical Society told the website that the designation "is an honor and an educational too," but that it "does not provide protection."

NorthJersey.com reported there has been significant interest in the property since it went up for sale.

