HILLSBOROUGH — A township man was charged with making child pornography at his home on Tuesday, the same day a school janitor admitted his guilt in connection with a 2016 state sweep.

Rolando Miranda, 38, was arrested at his home on Farm Road in Hillsborough a day after his home was searched by police, the FBI and the Prosecutor's Office. Several digital devices were taken from the home for further examination, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children initially notified Hillsborough police that Miranda was reported to them for having sexually explicit conversations with a minor online.

Miranda was charged with first-degree manufacturing child pornography, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree possession of child pornography. He was being held at the Somerset County Jail.

A school janitor arrested as part of the 2016 Operation Statewide child-pornography sweep has pleaded guilty and given up his job with Long Branch public schools

Randy Hull, of South Toms River, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and will be sentenced on March 23.