Hillary Clinton’s coming to NJ — to support Bob Menendez

JERSEY CITY — One of the Democratic party's biggest guns will come to New Jersey to help raise funds for the re-election campaign of Sen. Robert Menendez.

According to an invitation tweeted by New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti, the group "Women for Menendez" will host the event for the "Menendez Victory Fund" on Monday, Oct. 15 at the Liberty Prime Steakhouse in Jersey City.

Tickets start at $500 up to $5,400 for the chance to meet Clinton at a special reception before the 6 p.m. dinner.

The event takes place near Union City, where Menendez grew up in Hudson County.

Menendez is in a tight race for re-election with Republican Bob Hugin. A statewide Quinnipiac poll in August gave the incumbent a 43-37 percent lead. Menendez's reputation has struggled to rebound after corruption charges that ended in a mistrial, and eventually with federal authorities dropping the case.

A Stockton University poll of 2nd Congressional District voters released last week gave the political newcomer a 46-36 percent lead. The district voted for President Donald Trump over Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Both sides have aired a heavy advertising schedule on New York television, the most country's most expensive media market. Hugin, executive chair of the biopharmaceutical company Celgene, had spent over $8.6 million on the campaign through the end of June according to the website OpenSecrets.org much of his own money. Menendez has spent $3.8 million, according to the report.

