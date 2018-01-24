Contact Us
Make My Homepage

High school opens at Brookdale for teens in addiction recovery

By Dino Flammia January 24, 2018 6:41 PM
Ribbon-cutting ceremony of K.E.Y.S. Academy
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for K.E.Y.S. Academy (Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District)

MIDDLETOWN — A new school in the Matawan-Aberdeen Regional School District caters only to students who’ve fallen victim to addiction and are working hard toward recovery.

KEYS Academy, which stands for Knowledge Empowers Youth and Sobriety, opened its doors this month on the campus of Brookdale Community College. The recovery high school is already serving students from Monmouth, Ocean and Somerset counties.

“It’s a therapeutic and educational environment,” said Superintendent Joseph Majka.

The school accepts students who have successfully completed a rehab program to fight addiction, and are currently testing clean. There’s a 12-student maximum per class, and the program includes counseling along with the routine subjects that students would study in a traditional high school.

“Once you’ve completed a rehab program, going back to the same environment you were in often leads to relapse,” Majka added.

Along with continued treatment, the recovery program also aims to strengthen students’ coping skills and resiliency, and connect them with community resources and employment opportunities.

Students can be referred by parents, family courts, school counselors and treatment facilities.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

Filed Under: | | | | Category: Health & Wellness | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM