Hey NJ, wanna make a pizza?

Dennis Malloy photo

It's National Pizza Month! That's for the rest of the country. Every month is national pizza month here. We make the best pizza in the world. Yeah, that's right, I said it. Sure, we're surrounded by New York and Philly and the rest of the Northeast U.S, but the best pizza makers and pizza connoisseurs are right here in New Jersey! I'm gonna make a "gourmet pizza" just to show off a little, but I want to hear from you all month.

Tell me what kind of pizza you want to challenge me to make and we'll do it and review it! Email me at Dennis.Malloy@townsquaremedia.com!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Newsletter, Pizza, Recipes
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Featured Videos, Food & Drink, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top