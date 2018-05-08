Hey Murphy, time to get on the pot

I once asked a question on my show, "if a candidate ran and strictly said he would legalize marijuana in New Jersey, would that get him elected?" The answer was a resounding YES! One of the campaign promises Governor Phil Murphy made to get elected was that he would legalize it and since then, it seems like both the governor as well as his proponents are passing a joint rather than passing the legislation.

Senate President Steve Sweeney, who went to Colorado to see how the marijuana business is run, came back and said we could have legal weed in New Jersey in 2018. Now Governor Murphy is hoping by 2019.

Sweeney tells NJ Advance Media that while the governor supports marijuana, he needs to be a bigger voice. "I think it's time for us to really start putting a plan in place, have hearings, and for the governor to hold some town halls and draw more attention to it," Sweeney said. "We need to create a critical mass to get it done."

Don't you think it's about time since Sweeney included 60 million from legalized weed tax in his proposed budget? Sweeney's been all about keeping his campaign promises to the undocumented people in New Jersey. He's gotten equal pay for women, paid sick leave for workers, and now it's time to raise up that voice and get us legalized weed- and make that voice louder than those who oppose it.

