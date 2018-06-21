Hero Corrections Officer saves life from burning car
As we do every week on the morning show, we've got another local law enforcement hero to honor.
This week it's Corrections Officer Donald Carson. Officer Carson, while off duty, quickly acted to rescue an unconscious driver from a burning car. Yet another example of how an officer's job doesn't stop at the end of their shift. Thank you to Officer Carson for his bravery and willing to risk his own safety for a complete stranger.
Thank you to all the correction officers in New Jersey. They often go unnoticed, but they are no less significant in fabric of our society. Remember that there is a thin line between civilization and savagery. That line is blue.
