Hero cop saves women from burning car just in time

North Brunswick Police Officer Anthony Torres was at the right place at a critical time. Because of his quick thinking and action, two women are alive today.

Sitting at a traffic light, Officer Torres saw a car that had collided with a tree off the road. He immediately ran to the scene, realizing that the car was on fire and the women were trapped. He quickly returned to his vehicle to get a knife, then proceeded to cut the drivers seat belt. With the help of a good Samaritan, they were able to bend the door frame back enabling the passenger to escape. Then the officer was able to pull the driver through the window.

All this happened moments before the car burst into flames.

Thanks to the quick thinking, action, training and courage of Officer Torres, two people are alive today. Thank you Officer.

