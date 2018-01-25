Here’s what you need to try for Elton John farewell tour tickets!

If we thought Bruce Springsteen on Broadway was tough, good luck getting these Elton John tickets! The icon has announced an ambitious global tour as he retires from the road to spend more family time at home with his sons and husband.

So now, how to score tickets to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour? It means going through that polarizing Ticketmaster Verified Fan system. You need to register online for a chance to get a code. Registration is open until Saturday, January 27, with the pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, January 30 at 10 a.m. To sign up, click here.

As for the concert dates, Elton John is coming through Philadelphia first, September 11 and 12 at Wells Fargo Center. He'll play four shows in New York City at MSG, October 18 and 19 and November 8 and 9.

You can see the entire tour launch, including a couple of live tunes and Elton's chat with Anderson Cooper, in the video below.

