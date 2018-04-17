Here’s the Giants will do with No. 2 (Opinion)

What to do, what to do?

The NFL draft is barely more than a week away, and the Giants hold the No. @ pick. OK, I'll tell you something you don't know — if only I could. I don't know about you, but I can't look at another mock draft done by an "expert." I love hearing them say how much they love mock drafts. That's because if they didn't exist, then they'd have to write about the stuff we're interested in, like news on the team, instead of these waste-of-time mock drafts.

So who are the Giants going to pick? Let's break it down logically.

We begin by eliminating the available quarterbacks. With Eli Manning signed for two more years and saying he'd like to be throwing to Odell Beckham Jr. for that long, it wouldn't be a good idea to draft one and have him sit at least a year while the Giants try to win now. Imagine what would happen every time Eli made a bad play — and there will be bad plays, as fans and media will call to create a controversy. Also, what would be the point of drafting Davis Webb, whose talent and work ethic last year has impressed the Giants so much that safety Landon Collins said that the future front office should not draft a quarterback in the next draft, assuring them that, "Davis is gonna be really good in the league when it’s his time." It would be a shame to waste all of that work put in with Webb who's been learning at the feet of Eli Manning and start all over again.

There are three players who are on the Giants' radar — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, and Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson — or they could trade out. Since it's rare to draft a guard with the No. 2 pick in the draft, it's possible they could get Nelson if they drop no lower than 5. It's rumored that the Denver Broncos want to draft him there.

The last time the Giants had the No. 2 pick in the draft was in 1981, when a running back named George Rogers was taken first by the Saints, followed by the Giants selecting linebacker Lawrence Taylor at No. 2. This year, if the Cleveland Browns (who need a quarterback) draft Barkley at No. 1 anyway, look for the Giants to take Chubb at No. 2 since the defensive end pool drops significantly after his selection or trade down a few notches and get Nelson.

That's what I think the Giants will do, at least today....

More from NJ 101.5 ...