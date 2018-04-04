Here’s how to find out if your beer is safe to drink

Imagine sitting down to enjoy an ice cold brew and suddenly having pieces of glass in your mouth. That would be a good thing to avoid, right? Stella Artois issued a voluntary recall on some of their 11 ounce bottles in the United States because they may contain particles of glass.

The recall applies to Stella Artois 6-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, "Best of Belgium" multi-packs and Stella Artois Legere 6-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

"The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure. Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed." That statement came from global brand VP Christina Choi.

So if you have some bottles of Stella in your home how can you be sure you're not going to get a mouthful of glass? Here's the website where you can check to be sure your safe .

