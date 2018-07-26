Here comes the sun – drier weather returns to the NJ forecast

New Jersey's midsummer sog-fest will take a much-appreciated pause as rain exits the Garden State. Well, temporarily, at least. I'm happy to say that we will have some glimmers of purely pleasant weather over the next four days.

We're not there yet though. As our storm system (finally) exits in the out-to-sea direction, spotty showers and thunderstorms have popped up. Mainly around southeastern New Jersey, you might get a bit wet during the morning commute. Any and all rain should exit New Jersey by around 10 a.m.

And the rest of your Thursday looks great! Skies will become partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Much better beach weather for sure, although we continue a Moderate Risk for dangerous rip currents with 3 to 5 foot ocean waves along the Jersey Shore.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy and still a bit muggy. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 70s. I wouldn't be surprised to see a few slightly-more-comfortable 60s out there too.

We'll have a very warm, humid, summery start to Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. It'll be marginally steamy, with high temperatures about 85 to 90 degrees.

Eventually our next storm system — a cold front — will come into view. A few showers will be possible Friday afternoon . A round of thunderstorms is looking increasingly like for Friday evening . Some of those storms could be on the strong side, with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. That's something we'll all have to watch as we begin our weekend festivities.

The biggest question mark in this entire forecast is how far that front will push off-shore. If it gets stuck close to the Jersey Shore, we might see some persistent clouds or showers through the weekend .

However, I'm opting for a more optimistic forecast, calling for mostly sunny skies and dry weather throughout Saturday . There's a good chance we'll get a welcome drop in humidity levels too! High temperatures will hold steady in the 85 to 90 degree range. (More sunshine would lead to a stronger sea breeze, and somewhat cooler temperatures along the coast.)

Even though clouds roll back in Sunday , the day looks dry. It will be warm, with highs in the mid 80s.

Not bad for this final weekend of July, eh? Don't get used to the bone-dry, warm, not-as-humid weather though... Our atmosphere will become unsettled again next week , leading to another stretch of daily rain chances. That's true for at least Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday , and possibly beyond.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.