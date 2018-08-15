Here comes the sun… and the heat and the humidity too

Sun! Heat and humidity! Summer! Woo!

Our rain and flooding threat has officially come to an end, as the sizable and strong area of low pressure finally ejected out to sea Tuesday night. I've seen a few sprinkles and areas of drizzle still lingering around early Wednesday morning , but those are on the outs as well.

Your Wednesday looks mainly sunny, with high temperatures pushing to about 90 degrees across most of the state. This could the start of our next summertime heat wave (3+ days of 90+ degrees). You'll find cooler temps along the coast thanks to a moderate sea breeze, in the 80s along most of our beaches. Yes, it will be reasonably humid, but not quite oppressive. (Yet.) I think it's fair to call Wednesday a pleasant summer day — about dang time.

I'd like to call it a completely dry day, but a couple of models are showing a few spotty showers and storms popping up between about 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday evening . These will be the kind of brief cells that produce a burst of rain for about 5 to 10 minutes in a given location, and then move on. Not widepsread, and should not pose any travel or flooding problems.

The rest of Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and fairly warm. Low temperatures will only dip into the lower 70s. (Mid 70s for urban areas.)

Thursday will be even hotter and more humid. High temps are expected to soar into the lower to mid 90s away from the ocean. Be prepared to sweat and/or kick those air conditioners into high gear!

Things turn unsettled again on Friday . We'll see a slight chance for a shower in the early morning hours. But the better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will come with a cold front late-day Friday . Given the high humidity and hot temperatures (still near 90 degrees), some of those storms could be strong. And we could have some pockets of heavy rain too. We'll obviously be watching this potential through the rest of the week.

The latest preview of the weekend doesn't look half bad. Of course, the forecast isn't quite perfect either.

I think we could see a few showers around from Saturday to Sunday . Saturday looks like a statewide thing, while Sunday's raindrops seem concentrated along the coast. High temperatures will cool from the mid 80s on Saturday, to the upper 70s on Sunday as an on-shore flow kicks in. It's a complicated forecast — hopefully we'll gather more insight in the coming days.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.