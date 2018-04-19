Help those struggling with mental illness by joining NAMI’s walk

Two energetic and passionate young people joined me today from the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New Jersey. Amanda Peraino and Mikaela Grande were in studio to discuss the upcoming walk in Seaside Park. The walk will take place on Saturday May 19th.

It's great to see an organization represented by two capable and focused young people committed to helping those struggling with mental illness. The organization provides education and advocacy for veterans and families as well as presentations for people affected by mental illness to share their personal stories to an audience.

The walk is free, but the group hopes you'll find a way to help financially, if you're able to.

