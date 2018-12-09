Help getting out of the cold is available across New Jersey
With plenty of time still to go in winter and lots of opportunities for cold weather and storms people across the state could find themselves in need of even temporary shelter to stay warm.
Each of the 21 counties across the state has an agency charged with helping to provide shelter to residents needing to get out of the cold. Townsquare Media Chief Meteorologist said Saturday was likely the coldest temperatures our area will see this week. However, Zarrow said the forecast this week will be "unseasonably chilly," with temperatures around 40 degrees each day. That will be between five and 10 degrees colder than usual, according to Zarrow.
The New Jersey Department of Human Services shared a list of the organizations people can contact in a Facebook post. The groups include:
Atlantic County: Atlantic City Rescue Mission - 609-345-5517 / 609-345-5517
Bergen County: Bergen County Board of Social Services - 888-323-7436 / 888-323-7436
Burlington County: Burlington County Homeless Hotline - 856-234-8888 / 856-234-8888
Camden County: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton - 833-254-9801 / 833-254-9801
Cape May County: Cape May CWA - 609-886-1325/877-886-1325 / 609-886-1325/877-886-1325
Cumberland County: Cumberland Family Shelter - 856-825-3144 / 856-825-3144
Essex County: Salvation Army - Montclair 973-718-9488 / 973-718-9488
Gloucester County: Gloucester Center for Family Services - 800-648-0132 / 800-648-0132
Hudson County: Hudson CWA/NJ-211 - 800-624-0287 / 800-624-0287
Hunterdon County: Hunterdon CWA/ Hunterdon Helpline - 908-788-1300 / 908-782-4357 / 800-272-4630
Mercer County Mercer - CWA 609-468-8296 609-468-8296
Middlesex County: NJ-211 - 211 / 211
Monmouth County: Monmouth CWA 732-431-6000 732-431-6000
Morris County: Morris CWA/NJ 211 - 800-640-9783 / 800-640-9783
Ocean County: Ocean CWA - 732-240-6100 / 732-240-6100
Passaic County: NJ-211 - 211 / 211
Salem County: Salem CWA - 856-299-7200 - 877-283-8486
Somerset County: Somerset CWA/Hunterdon County Helpline Inc. - 800-287-3607 / 800-287-3607
Sussex County Sussex Co. Division of Social Services/Homeless Response Service - 973-383-3600 / 973-940-8869
Union County: Gateway YMCA, Elizabeth - 908-249-4815 / 908-249-4815
Warren County: Warren CWA/NORWESCAP - 908-475-6218 / 977-661-4357
Most of the phone numbers correspond to county social services departments, while some utilize local organizations like the Atlantic City Rescue Mission in Atlantic County and the Gateway YMCA in Elizabeth.
