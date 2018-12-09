Help getting out of the cold is available across New Jersey

With plenty of time still to go in winter and lots of opportunities for cold weather and storms people across the state could find themselves in need of even temporary shelter to stay warm.

Each of the 21 counties across the state has an agency charged with helping to provide shelter to residents needing to get out of the cold. Townsquare Media Chief Meteorologist said Saturday was likely the coldest temperatures our area will see this week. However, Zarrow said the forecast this week will be "unseasonably chilly," with temperatures around 40 degrees each day. That will be between five and 10 degrees colder than usual, according to Zarrow.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services shared a list of the organizations people can contact in a Facebook post. The groups include:

Atlantic County: Atlantic City Rescue Mission - 609-345-5517 / 609-345-5517

Bergen County: Bergen County Board of Social Services - 888-323-7436 / 888-323-7436

Burlington County: Burlington County Homeless Hotline - 856-234-8888 / 856-234-8888

Camden County: Catholic Charities, Diocese of Trenton - 833-254-9801 / 833-254-9801

Cape May County: Cape May CWA - 609-886-1325/877-886-1325 / 609-886-1325/877-886-1325

Cumberland County: Cumberland Family Shelter - 856-825-3144 / 856-825-3144

Essex County: Salvation Army - Montclair 973-718-9488 / 973-718-9488

Gloucester County: Gloucester Center for Family Services - 800-648-0132 / 800-648-0132

Hudson County: Hudson CWA/NJ-211 - 800-624-0287 / 800-624-0287

Hunterdon County: Hunterdon CWA/ Hunterdon Helpline - 908-788-1300 / 908-782-4357 / 800-272-4630

Mercer County Mercer - CWA 609-468-8296 609-468-8296

Middlesex County: NJ-211 - 211 / 211

Monmouth County: Monmouth CWA 732-431-6000 732-431-6000

Morris County: Morris CWA/NJ 211 - 800-640-9783 / 800-640-9783

Ocean County: Ocean CWA - 732-240-6100 / 732-240-6100

Passaic County: NJ-211 - 211 / 211

Salem County: Salem CWA - 856-299-7200 - 877-283-8486

Somerset County: Somerset CWA/Hunterdon County Helpline Inc. - 800-287-3607 / 800-287-3607

Sussex County Sussex Co. Division of Social Services/Homeless Response Service - 973-383-3600 / 973-940-8869

Union County: Gateway YMCA, Elizabeth - 908-249-4815 / 908-249-4815

Warren County: Warren CWA/NORWESCAP - 908-475-6218 / 977-661-4357

Most of the phone numbers correspond to county social services departments, while some utilize local organizations like the Atlantic City Rescue Mission in Atlantic County and the Gateway YMCA in Elizabeth.

