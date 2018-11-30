Help cops help kids by donating a teddy bear

Cops are often called to crime scenes and other emergencies where kids are present. Some incidents are traumatic and cops are forced to play a dual role of law enforcement and counselor. Sometimes a small gesture can go a long way.

We are backing the NJ PBA by encouraging people to donate teddy bears that the cops can provide kids at the scene to mitigate some of the emotional trauma.

I appreciate the time my friend Pat Colligan took to join me to discuss this important effort Friday morning on the air. Here's a link to find the closest bear drop off location .

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: