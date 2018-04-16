Heavy rain, floods, power outages Monday — When will it all stop?

TRENTON — The number of roads closed and power outages because of the heavy rain grew on Monday morning.

A line of heavy showers lifted from south to north during the morning commute dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain, creating high standing water on some highways, according to NJ 101.5 meteorologist Dan Zarrow. He expected the rain to completely clear the state by early afternoon.

Some of the major restrictions and lane closures as of 1:10 p.m. included:

Interstate 287 southbound - 4 lanes blocked at Route 1 in Edison - only the shoulder gets by

Route 1 southbound — Right lane blocked at Raymond Rd in South Brunswick

Route 17 southbound - CLOSED between Terrace Ave and Williams Ave in Hasbrouck Heights

Route 3 eastbound - CLOSED at Route 21 in Clifton

Route 10 westbound — CLOSED between Center Grove Rd in Randolph

Route 22 east/westbound — 2 lanes blocked at North Drive in North Plainfield

Interstate 287 southbound — Right lane blocked at No. 35 (Route124) in Morristown

Garden State Parkway southbound — Right lane blocked at the Colonia service area

Route 38 east/west at Longwood Ave in Cherry Hill

Route 47 north/southbound between Pacific Ave and the Parkway in Wildwood

The weather also contributed to delays on the the North Jersey Coast Line between South Amboy and Woodbridge during the morning commute.

Over 11,000 customers were without power as of 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

PSE&G : 697 outages throughout its service area

JCP&L: 10,360 outages in Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris and Ocean counties

JCP&L also made water and ice available for customers without service in Monmouth & Ocean counties.

Rain also hampered efforts to extinguish a "significant structure fire" on Seagull Lane in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police spokesman Ralph Stocco.

"Weather conditions were severe with near zero visibility," Stocco said of fire fighting efforts. Some neighboring homes were damaged as well. The fire was brought under control by 8:15 a.m.

Bay Head Fire Captain Todd LaRue told NJ.com that the peak of the Grenville Hotel and Restaurant in Bay Head was struck by lightning around 7 a.m. There was no fire but pieces of the Victorian era building's roof wound up in the street, according to LaRue.

A series of power outages on Sunday night knocked out power for about 6,000 customers in Monmouth County.

