VOORHEES — At least one New Jersey water utility is asking its customers to conserve water in light of the heat wave that has sent temperatures and humidity well into the 90s.

New Jersey American Water encouraged odd/even watering (if house number is odd, water on odd-number date, etc) and conservation when turning on the tap or faucet.

“We hope that our Coastal area customers will voluntarily adopt conservation practices now to help prevent mandatory conservation in the future if the extreme hot, dry weather continues," Kevin Keane, senior director of Coastal operations said in a statement.

The request for conservation was directed at New Jersey American Water customers in the following municipalities:

Monmouth County: Aberdeen Township, Allenhurst Borough, Asbury Park City, Bradley Beach Borough, Colts Neck Township, Deal Borough, Eatontown Borough, Fair Haven Borough, Freehold Township, Highlands Borough, Hazlet Township, Holmdel Township, Howell Township, Interlaken Borough, Little Silver Borough, Loch Arbor Village, Long Branch City, Middletown Township, Monmouth Beach Borough, Neptune City Borough, Neptune Township (including Ocean Grove), Ocean Township, Oceanport Borough, Red Bank Borough, Rumson Borough, Sea Bright Borough, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls Borough, Union Beach Borough, West Long Branch Borough,

Ocean County: Bay Head Borough, Brick Township, Dover Township, Lakewood Township, Lavallette Borough, and Mantoloking Borough.

No other regional New Jersey water utility has made a similar request but at least two local water suppliers have.

The Manchester Township Water Utility has requested users in their eastern service area along Route 37 and near the Joint Base McGuire/Dix/Lakehurst to conserve. Madison Borough in Morris County also made the request.

Manchester's utility had other water conservation suggestions that are applicable anywhere:

Use self-closing nozzles on all hoses

Use a broom to sweep your sidewalk or patio rather than a hose

Run washing machines and dishwashers only when full

Turn off faucets when not in use, such as while brushing your teeth or washing dishes

Use soaker hoses or drip irrigation to water trees, gardens and flower beds