Heat Advisory: Another day of sweat and storms for NJ

Thank goodness for air conditioning. Even though this week's heat hasn't set any records for intensity or duration, it's still been an unrelenting, uncomfortable taste of summer. Wednesday will be our fourth consecutive day of widespread 90+ degree temperatures, although I do have a few dollops of relief to dish out for the coming days.

Once again, Wednesday morning is starting in the 70s. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with a heat index potentially into the upper 90s. Same story, different day.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the following sections of New Jersey:

--Until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, and Union counties.

--From Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, inland Monmouth, Morris, Ocean and Somerset counties.

That means we're on the edge of dangerous heat for yet another day. You know the drill: Dress for the weather, take frequent breaks from the heat, and stay extra hydrated.

In addition to the sweaty weather, we're watching for stormy weather. A few very loud thunderstorms passed across the state on Tuesday, and the same will be true for Wednesday .

GFS model forecast for temperatures (as of 2 p.m.) and rain (as of 11 p.m.) (College of DuPage Meteorology)

A popup thunderstorm will be possible Wednesday afternoon — if something pops, it will be strong but isolated. The better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive Wednesday evening , sweeping from west to east across the state. Actually, calling it Wednesday night might be more accurate.

The storm's post-sunset timing will help to mitigate their severe potential, but pockets of heavy rain and incredibly thunderous thunder are still good bets. It won't rain everywhere, but it's going to be a stormy night overall.

While temperatures will cool to the 70s amidst the thunderstorms overnight, it's still going to feel sticky and steamy.

Sunshine will return to the skies of Jersey early Thursday . And, even more importantly, the humidity will dial back ever so slightly. (Dew points should fall from the mid 70s to mid 60s throughout the day.) Don't get your hopes up for a beautifully cool and refreshing day though — Thursday afternoon's high temperatures are still forecast to peak around 90 degrees.

There's one period that will be the shining star of this forecast. A few hours where our weather may be downright comfortable and pleasant. And that's Friday morning . The drier air will hopefully allow thermometers to drop into the 60s. With clear skies and a dry forecast, it should be a nice start to the day. (Especially after days and weeks of constant 70+ degree mornings.)

Friday's forecast high temperature is still 90 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day, although clouds will start to thicken by late afternoon. A few showers are possible Friday night , but models are wishy-washy about this potential.

Good news for the weekend : The heat breaks, with highs only in the 70s and 80s!

Bad news for the weekend : It looks like it's going to rain for much of Saturday and Sunday . Sigh. I'm not ready to call either day a washout, but periods of rain could make for a soggy time throughout the weekend. The chance for pockets of steady to heavy rain will continue through Monday and Tuesday morning too.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.