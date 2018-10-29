MANCHESTER — A third-grade student at Manchester Township Elementary School couldn't contain his excitement when his big brother surprised him by coming home early from a 9-month deployment overseas.

Senior Airman Michael Warren was due to be home in time for the holidays, but when he found out he was coming home early, he and his mom decided to have some fun with little brother Ben.

While Principal Linda Waldron and teacher Jillian Soriano were talking to the class on Friday, Airman Warren, and Ben's parents and older sister Christina walked into the room behind him. When Ben realized what was going on his first reaction was to give his brother a hug before jumping up and down and dancing with excitement.

As part of the surprise Soriano had arranged for the class to make cards that would be sent to Airman Warren overseas, knowing full well that he was on this side of the ocean. Rather than mailing the cards to his brother Ben got the chance to introduce him to all of his friends, and give him the cards in person.

"Thank you to SA Michael Warren for his service to our country," the school said in a post on its website. "We are grateful that he is safely back home with his family."

