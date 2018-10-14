Health officials warn of potential North Jersey measles risk

MONTVALE — Health officials in New York are warning that an "international traveler" may have exposed people at a Bergen County gym to the measles.

The traveler, who was not identified, returned to the country from Israel and confirmed to have the measles , according to the New York Department of Health. While the person stayed mostly in New York, they were reportedly at the Lifetime Gym on Van Riper Road in Montvale on October 5 between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

New York Health officials said that window includes when the person might have been there, as well as a two-hour period after they left when the virus was still active and could be transmitted. Other places the person visited include:

Congregation Bais Elazer, 26 Voyager Court, Monsey, NY on 10/4/2018 between 8:00 am and 11:00 am

Mia's Reflexology, 191 South Main Street, New City, NY on 10/4/2018 between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm

Wesley Kosher, 455 Route 306, Monsey, NY on 10/5/2018 between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm

Congregation Borov, 2 Parker Road, Monsey, NY

10/5/2018 between 6:45 pm and 9:45 pm

10/6/2018 between 9:00 am and 1:45 pm

Costco, 50 Overlook Blvd., Nanuet, NY on 10/7/2018 between 1:30 pm and 5:00 pm

Care 365, 1 Main Street, Monsey, NY on 10/8/2018 between 10:00 pm and 12:00 am

Westchester Medical Center Emergency Room, 100 Woods Road, Valhalla, NY on 10/11/2018 between 3:45 am and 4:15 pm

People who have been exposed to the measles, especially those who have not been vaccinated, or those who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should check with their health care providers if they develop symptoms. Possible symptoms include fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or a runny nose.

Symptoms typically appear between 10 and 12 after exposure, which means people exposed to it at the gym could start seeing symptoms between Monday and Wednesday. Health officials are encouraging anyone who may have been exposed and showing symptoms to contact their doctors or hospitals before seeking medical care. Notification can hep the facilities prevent the virus from spreading further.

Just two weeks ago another traveler from Israel sparked a measles warning after arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier this month. The person had arrived at the airport in the morning and may have gone to other parts of the facility before going to Rockland County, New York, the state Department of Health said at the time.

