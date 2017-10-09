Head-on crash kills four family members, neighbors in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Four neighbors were killed in a head-on crash in South Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

The head-on crash took place just before 5 p.m. on Sicklerville Road between Dunlin Way and Mullen Drive, according to Gloucester Township Police. Both vehicles involved were Toyota Camrys.

All the people in both cars were neighbors, Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle said at a press conference.

The lone occupant of a 2005 Toyota Camry, Richard Mason, 53, of Winslow, was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township, where he died.

Three members of two families inside a 2008 Toyota Camry were killed. Driver Panagioti Ramoundo, 43, of Winslow was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers Anastasia Ramoundos, 80, of Winslow and Demetrious Ramoundos, 77, of Winslow were hospitalized at Kennedy University Hospital in Washington Township

Passengers Jack Kalogridis, 59, of Gloucester Township and Betty Kalogridis, 74 from Williamstown remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition at Cooper University Hospital. Earle did not know where they were headed or where they had been.

Earle did not say what caused the cars to collide and said the crash remains under investigation by Gloucester Township Police and the Camden County Proseuctor's Office.He said it was too early to determine how fast the cars were traveling

Earle asked any witnesses to the crash to call Gloucester Township Police at 856-842-5560 or to text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.