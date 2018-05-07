Head-on collision kills 3 on South Jersey road
EASTAMPTON — Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Route 206 on Saturday.
Eastampton police Lt. Dennis Shepard told New Jersey 101.5 one of two involved pick-up trucks — one heading in north, another headed south — drifted out of its lane just south of Powell Road around 2:45 p.m. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
The only information Shepard disclosed about the deceased was that they were all adults from New Jersey. One of the deceased is from a large family with members who live around the world who have not yet been notified, he said.
The collision remained under investigation Monday.
