NJ college student walking to Wawa located after going missing

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police searching for a Camden County College student who may have been headed to Wawa before he disappeared said Tuesday that he has been found.

Philip Robert Cerria, 23, had been last seen around noon on Monday walking at the intersection of Peter Cheeseman Road and College Drive, according to township police.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon he was located safely but did not disclose any details.

The intersection is the halfway point between the college and the convenience store, about a mile apart.

His tan Honda Civic belonging had been found in the parking lot of the college campus in the Blackwood section. His wallet was found in the car.

College spokeswoman Julie Yankanich said the college distributed the police bulletin on campus.