Have you seen this Perth Amboy teen? Left home a month ago

PERTH AMBOY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teen missing since last month.

Sigrid Beltre is described as a 16-year old Hispanic female with black eyes and brown hair, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Beltre was last seen on Dec. 12 in her house while wearing a hooded white sweater, blue jeans and red sneakers.

The teen is believed to be with her boyfriend, a Camden resident.

It's not the first time Beltre has been reported as missing, with two separate cases in 2016 and 2017 . Anyone with information on Beltre's location is urged to call police at 732-442-4400.