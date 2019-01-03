Have you seen this Perth Amboy teen? Left home a month ago
PERTH AMBOY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teen missing since last month.
Sigrid Beltre is described as a 16-year old Hispanic female with black eyes and brown hair, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Beltre was last seen on Dec. 12 in her house while wearing a hooded white sweater, blue jeans and red sneakers.
The teen is believed to be with her boyfriend, a Camden resident.
It's not the first time Beltre has been reported as missing, with two separate cases in 2016 and 2017. Anyone with information on Beltre's location is urged to call police at 732-442-4400.