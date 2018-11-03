Stafford man with dementia goes missing all night

STAFFORD — The search continued on Saturday for a man with dementia who left the Manahawkin Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Friday afternoon.

Police say 65-year old Bu Quach was last seen at the rehab center on Route 72 at noon. He was spotted several hours later in the area of Treasure Avenue near Lighthouse Drive.

Township police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department K9/Bloodhound Unit searched for Quach on Friday.



Quach is 5 feet 3 inches, 120 pounds, with short hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, dark green pants and a yellow wristband.

Police asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 609-597-8581.

