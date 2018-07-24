Have you seen this missing man from Toms River?

A 51-year-old Toms River man has been reported missing.

Harry H. Robinson, Jr. was last seen Monday at 2:45 p.m. on Tilton Road. in Northfield, according to his wife.

That's when police last saw his license plate, M61GJS, his wife said. Robinson drives a burgundy 1994 Buick Regal.

He was headed to the Atlantic County Health Department for matters related to a home purchase, but never made it there, she said.

Robinson's wife told New Jersey 101.5 he's taking medication related to a health incident last year that has been known to make him disoriented. It's assumed his phone has died, she said.

