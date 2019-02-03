Have you seen them? NJ men, both special needs, missing since Nov

EASTAMPTON — A pair of men remain missing, since walking away from a group home in the township three months ago.

Joseph Brockington, 56, and Juan Garcia, 58, who are both special needs, were last seen at the residence on West Railroad Avenue on November 1, 2018. They have not been seen or heard from since, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office on Friday.

Both men are diabetic and did not have their medication when they left. An earlier plea for public help by Eastampton Police did not produce any tips leading to their whereabouts.

Brockington and Garcia were known to have enjoyed walking to the Wawa store at the intersection of Route 38 and Route 206 in Southampton. Police said they may not have been carrying identification and may not be receptive to having a conversation with approaching strangers.

Brockington is African-American, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Garcia is Hispanic, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastampton Police at 609-261-1717 or the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035.

