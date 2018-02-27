UPDATE: Missing Hunterdon County teen found safe

CLINTON TOWNSHIP— Law enforcement across Hunterdon County spent several hours looking for a missing 13-year-old, who was eventually found safe.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office reported that Jack VanDoren was found "safe and unharmed" on Tuesday night. He had not been seen since around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

"Thank you to all the law enforcement and emergency services personnel for their quick response and efforts," Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns, III said.

The prosecutor did not provide any information on where the boy was found or where he had been since he was last seen.

