Have you seen him? Missing college student may have come into NJ

STONY BROOK, NY — A New York college student has been missing since Thursday and may have crossed into New Jersey, according to police.

Michael McLaughlin, 20, is a student at Stony Brook University and is believed to be driving a gray 2008 Subaru Impreza with a license plate of HRE-5719, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse . McLaughlin is a resident of Cornwall, in Orange County, NY, according to the North Orange Daily Voice .

A woman named Cindy Sonnesso, who said she is McLaughlin's girlfriend posted on Facebook about the missing man.

"I didn't want to get to the point where I had posted on social media because I feel like I'm giving up on him, but I will do anything to get him back," she said.

Sonnesso said she was the last person to see him around 2:30 on Thursday morning, "and after that he was gone," she said. In her post Sonnesso said she believes that after she saw him he drove off campus heading west, crossing into New Jersey around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

In addition to being a student at Stony Brook McLaughlin is also a member of the Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps. The group's president Michelle Melfi told New Jersey 101.5 that the man's car was last tracked crossing into New Jersey through the Holland Tunnel around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning. Melfi said the timing of his disappearance is also strange.

"The departure was unannounced and untimely, as he still had finals here at the university to complete, and passing through New Jersey is not part of his usual route home," she said.

Anyone with information about McLaughlin's whereabouts is asked to call the Stony Brook University Police Department at 631-632-3333.

