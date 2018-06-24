Have you seen him? Lacey man missing since Wednesday

LACEY TOWNSHIP — The family of a 23-year-old Jersey Shore man is concerned for his well being after he went missing on Wednesday.

Stewart Vaughan was dropped off in front of the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library on Washington Street by his grandmother, and has not been seen since, according to Louise Mary O'Brien, his aunt, who said he has no money on him.

O'Brien said Lacey Police were able to "ping" his phone to Washington and Williams Street in Newark located four blocks from the Prudential Center but the phone has since gone dead. Checks of homeless shelters and hospitals in Newark and Toms River have not turned up any sign of O'Brien's nephew.

Vaughn suffers from depression and addiction and just completed 10 clean months in a rehabilitation facility. He has expressed a wish to be "left on the side of the road to die," according to a missing persons flier.

He is a white male standing 5'11" and weighing 240 pounds with brown hair, gray eyes and a brown beard. He has tattoos on his arms and legs including one that reads "Piney" on his chest.

Lacey Police asked anyone who knows Vaughn's whereabouts to call them at 609-693-6636.