Have you seen him? Hamilton man goes missing

HAMILTON (Mercer) — The search continued for a man who went missing on Thursday.

Michael Lappan, 47, was last seen at his home around 7:15 a.m. and was reported missing by his family, who were concerned he did not have medication for a medical condition.

Police said Lappan stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black wool cap, black pants, brown shoes, and glasses.

Police asked anyone with information about Lappan's whereabouts to call them at 609-581-4000.

